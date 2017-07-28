Colorado Corn district meetings coming up in Springfield, Burlington and Yuma | TheFencePost.com

Colorado Corn staff and board members are encouraging farmers and all others interested to join the Colorado Corn Administrative Committee and Colorado Corn Growers Association for their upcoming district meetings, which will feature updates on the activities of the two organizations, as well as discussions about the next farm bill.

Meals will be provided at the meetings. To get an accurate headcount, we're asking those who want to attend to please RSVP by the dates listed below.

Additionally, the two organizations are conducting a farm bill priorities survey in advance of the district meetings. With the next farm bill being a main focus of discussions, Colorado Corn staff and board members are requesting that producers complete a brief, 10-question survey ahead of time, in order to take full advantage of this opportunity for face-to-face dialogue on this critical topic.

The farm bill governs national food and farm policy — including crop insurance, nutrition and conservation programs — and is typically reauthorized every five years. Farmer input will be vital in making sure CCAC and CCGA leaders effectively relay the farm bill priorities of the industry to lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

Anyone wanting to complete this survey online can do so at http://www.coloradocorn.com. There is an online version and a printable version of the survey available at that website. Those who fill out a printed survey are asked to bring it to the district meetings with them.

The dates and locations of our upcoming district meetings are as follows:

DISTRICT 7 – SPRINGFIELD

Wednesday, Aug. 9

6:30-8 p.m.

Longhorn Steak House

400 Main St.

At this meeting, the CCAC will be holding board member nominations for its District 7 director and alternate positions. The current director is Doug Melcher, who is term-limited, and the alternate is Gary Melcher, who is eligible for another term.

District 7 includes Baca, Bent, Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers and Pueblo counties.

Please RSVP by Aug. 4, to across@coloradocorn.com, or (970) 351-8201.

DISTRICT 6 – BURLINGTON

Thursday, Aug. 10

Noon-1:30 p.m.

Old Town Museum Saloon

420 S. 14th St.

At this meeting, the CCGA will be holding board member nominations for one of its District 6 director positions. That position is currently held by Dave Cure, who is eligible for another term.

The CCAC will also be holding board member nominations for one of its District 6 director and alternate positions. That current director is Zach Coryell, and the alternate is Eric Cure, both of whom are eligible for another term.

District 6 includes Cheyenne, Kit Carson and Washington counties.

Please RSVP by Aug. 4, to across@coloradocorn.com, or (970) 351-8201.

DISTRICT 5 – YUMA

Thursday, Aug. 10

7-8:30 p.m.

Yuma Community Center

421 E. 2nd Ave.

At this meeting, the CCGA will be holding board member nominations for one of its District 5 director positions. That position is held by Rod Hahn, who is term-limited.

The CCAC will also be holding board member nominations for one of its District 5 director and alternate positions. That current director is John Cure, and the alternate is Roc Rutledge, both of whom are eligible for another term.

District 5 includes Yuma County.

Please RSVP by Aug. 2, to across@coloradocorn.com, or (970) 351-8201.