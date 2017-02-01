Colorado Departement of Ag says February is potato lovers month | TheFencePost.com

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Each month, the Colorado Department of Agriculture features a different product to highlight the variety and quality of products grown, raised or processed in the state. February is Potato Lover’s Month. From well-known varieties such as Russet and Yukon Gold to specialty potatoes like Purple Majesty and French Fingerling, Colorado grows over 70 different varieties of potatoes. Colorado produces more than 2 billion pounds of potatoes annually, making the state the fifth largest producer in the nation. Avoid potatoes with wrinkled skins, soft dark spots, cut surfaces or a green appearance. All varieties should be uniformly sized, fairly clean, firm and smooth. Potatoes are gluten free, fat free, sodium free and are high in potassium and vitamin C. Look for Colorado potatoes at your local grocery store or at restaurants across the state.