Colorado Farm Bureau Foundation activates disaster relief fund for producers hit by blizzard | TheFencePost.com

Centennial, Colo. — Colorado Farm Bureau has activated a disaster fund to help the farmers and ranchers directly impacted by last weekend's devastating late spring blizzard in Baca and Prowers counties. 100 percent of the funds raised will go directly to aiding these producers as they face the aftermath of this natural disaster. The blizzard has had a large impact on the agriculture community in the area. With more than 2 feet of wet, heavy and blowing snow, thousands of cattle and calves succumbed to the elements. Due to the late spring timing of the storm, tens of thousands of acres of wheat crop are destroyed in Baca county, the third-largest wheat producing county in the state. "Looking out your window in Denver this may all be hard to believe, but the result will be devastating," said CFB President Don Shawcroft. "We want to help our state's farmers and ranchers in any way that we can, and we offer our support to those who've been affected by this blizzard."

CFB today sent a letter to Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper asking him to declare the two counties a disaster area. The move would provide additional resources. It could be weeks until the full extent of the damage is known. Ranchers are working hard to find surviving lost cattle. Some may have strayed as far as 20 to 30 miles. Farmers are not able to assess the full amount of damage to their crop until the heavy snow melts, and the deep mud dries up. The result will be millions of dollars in damage and lost revenue in a community already stressed by low commodity prices. For more information on how to donate and aid these producers please visit http://coloradofarmbureau.com/disasterfund/. Checks payable to Colorado Farm Bureau Foundation, cash and credit card payments are being accepted at this time. Please note Disaster Fund-CO Blizzard in the memo line on the check. Cash and checks can be sent to: Colorado Farm Bureau Foundation, Attn: Disaster Fund, 9177 E. Mineral Circle, Centennial, CO 80112