Colorado Farm Show caters to agriculture producers and consumers | TheFencePost.com

The 53rd annual Colorado Farm Show is all about agricultural production, education and innovation and is designed to resonate with farmers, ranchers and consumers.

The theme, Know Your Farmer, Know Your Food, stems from the farm show organizers’ commitment to educating the consumer about agriculture, said spokesman Erich Ehrlich.

“And for Colorado, it’s right in their backyard,” he said. “The state’s heritage and history are rich in agriculture and we want to make sure people know and understand that agriculture is alive and well.”

Ehrlich also wants people in Colorado to understand that the benefits of the state’s agricultural industry are not limited to this area.

“A lot of people don’t realize that Colorado is one of the largest exporting states in the union,” Ehrlich said.

A topic of international interest is the changing climate. Dave Aguilera, a meteorologist with CBS4 Denver KCNC-TV, will kick off a panel that will address climate, atmospheric science, water and nitrogen fertilizer. Brad Udall, of the Colorado Water Institute will moderate the discussion among state climatologist Nolan Doesken, Scott Denning, professor in the Colorado State University’s Department of Atmospheric Science, John Stulp, special policy advisor to the governor on water and Raj Khosla, CSU College of Agriculture professor.

The farm show, which will be held Jan. 24-26 at Island Grove Park in Greeley, covers topics of interest to everyone, including the future of dairy development, markets for fruit and vegetable growers, processing hemp into value-added products, the current supply and demand situation for beef producers and drafting and enforcing leases for landowners and hunters.

Organizers of this year’s event are introducing a new program on Jan. 26 called Colorado Ag Education Day. Topics covered at this event are GMO, antibiotic use in livestock, the Colorado Farm to School Program, irrigation and drones.

“We are introducing this as a first-year event so we are excited about that, Ehrlich said.

Erhlich added that the event has more than 300 exhibitors and vendors. And all three days are free and open to the public.

For more information on the Colorado Farm Show, go to coloradofarmshow.com. ❖