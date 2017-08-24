Colorado hay directory now available

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The 2017 Colorado Hay Directory, published by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, is now available.

"This annual publication connects Colorado hay producers with buyers across the state and nation," said Wendy White, marketing specialist for the Colorado Department of Agriculture. "It is a valuable resource for horse and livestock owners."

The 31st edition of the Colorado Hay Directory features producers and brokers of hay as well as companies that provide hay-related products and services. Categorized by region, each listing includes the type and amount of hay available, bale type and size, whether or not laboratory analysis is available, certified weed free status and identifies organic hay.

The Colorado Hay Directory is published by the Colorado Department of Agriculture in cooperation with participating Colorado hay producers, Colorado State University Extension, and with support from Hutchison Incorporated, KeyAg, ProAG-Morris Industries Inc., Strohauer Farms and Tytan International.

The directory and other hay resources, including the Colorado Cattlemen's Association Hay Availability List, are available online at http://www.coloradoagriculture.com. For more information or to request a copy of the 2017 Colorado Hay Directory, call the Colorado Department of Agriculture at (303) 869-9175.