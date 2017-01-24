Colorado hosts Mexican cattle buyers at NWSS | TheFencePost.com

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Agriculture hosted 23 Mexican cattle buyers at the National Western Stock Show in January. The goal was to build relationships between Colorado and Mexican cattlemen with an aim to generate robust sales in livestock and genetics.

“Mexico is an excellent trade partner and export market for Colorado’s livestock industry,” said John Addison with the Colorado Department of Agriculture. “To many, both sellers and buyers, the NWSS represents the super bowl of the livestock industry and presents a tremendous platform to get our cattlemen together with our neighbors from the south.”

During a reception at the National Western, the Mexico contingent networked with Colorado cattlemen and learned about Colorado’s cattle industry. One of the highlights for the Mexico cattlemen was being able to put a face to a name and get to know Colorado ranchers.

“Buyers from Latin America and many other countries typically start building working relationships and then start to buy, but this was an exciting opportunity because the Mexico buyers were also here to tour Colorado ranches and start negotiations immediately,” Addison said. “Now that we have established a successful blueprint, we look forward to expanding these tours and market opportunities going forward.”

For more information about the Colorado Department of Agriculture’s international activities and export assistance services, visit http://www.coloradoagriculture.com.