Colorado Independent CattleGrowers Association accepting intern scholarship applications | TheFencePost.com

The Colorado Independent CattleGrowers Association is now accepting applications for a summer intern. This program is open to all who are 18 and over and are a graduating high school senior or current college student. Applications can be found on the CICA website http://www.coloica.com. The deadline for all applications is April 21, 2017.

The CICA established an internship program in 2008 in memory of Joel Franz to honor him for his dedication to CICA, R-CALF USA and Kansas Cattlemen's Association. Franz was a strong believer in private property rights and a strong advocate of youth participation in agriculture.

The internship provides $1,000 to the applicant who meets the criteria and shows enthusiasm towards the success of the cattle industry. The eight-week internship is a work-from-home program that will take place throughout June and July. The intern will be expected to assist the convention committee in organizing and planning the annual convention, prepare and send news releases to media, assist the secretary with duties, market and promote membership, and participate in conference call meetings. A bonus may be offered upon successful completion of the program for intern's work ethic and enthusiasm towards the CICA.

CICA was formed in June 2005 to actively promote policy that will beneficially affect the live cattle industry at the local, state and national level, securing and preserving a viable livelihood for present and future generations. The association shall serve to support the financial, environmental, cultural and historical interests of independent cattle producers throughout Colorado and across America.