Colorado livestock brand assessment due June 30 | TheFencePost.com

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Livestock brands are vital to protecting Colorado's livestock industry and are an important part of the state's history and culture. The Colorado Department of Agriculture's Brand Inspection Division reminds brand owners that the brand assessment payment must be received in the Brand Office by 5 p.m. on June 30, 2017, to avoid payment of a $25 late fee. A timely postmark will not suffice; payment must be physically received in the office by 5 p.m. on June 30, 2017.

The brand assessment amount is $300 per brand and is good for five years. Brand owners can bring or send checks made payable to "Brand Inspection Division", together with their 2017 Colorado Brand Assessment Notice, to the following address: Brand Inspection Division, 305 Interlocken Parkway, Broomfield, CO 80021.

If you have any questions, please call the Brand Office at (303) 869-9160.

"Livestock inspection has been an integral part of Colorado's agricultural history for over 150 years. Inspection serves several purposes, including verifying ownership, deterring theft, facilitating the return of stolen or missing livestock, facilitating commerce, protecting livestock owners and financial institutions, and creating an accurate record of livestock movements in the event of disease outbreaks," said Chris Whitney, CDA's brand commissioner.

The Brand Inspection Division's mission is to protect the livestock industry from loss by theft, straying or illegal butchering. That mission encompasses several responsibilities, including:

Preventing the theft of livestock, returning stolen or missing livestock, and investigating reports of both.

Inspecting livestock and verifying ownership prior to (1) a change of ownership, (2) transport over 75 miles within Colorado, (3) transport out of Colorado, (4) transport to sale, and (5) transport to slaughter.

Licensing public livestock markets/sale barns, and inspecting livestock consignments before sale.

Licensing certified feedlots and administering the certified feedlot program.

Licensing and inspecting alternative livestock (domestic elk and fallow deer) and alternative livestock facilities.

Recording and administering Colorado's approximately 32,750 registered livestock brands.

In fiscal year 2016, brand inspectors traveled over 1.1 million miles inspecting approximately 3.8 million head of livestock.