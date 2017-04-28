Colorado Pork Producers announce annual meeting and FFA fundraising | TheFencePost.com

The Colorado Pork Producers Association announce their annual meeting and invite anyone who is interested in the hog industry in Colorado and their guests, to attend. The event will be held June 2, 2017, at Island Grove Regional Park, Community Room C in Greeley, Colo.

The meeting will feature industry speakers including Colorado Commissioner of Ag Don Brown, Dale Woerner from Colorado State University Meat Sciences department, representatives from the National Pork Board, U.S. Meat Export Federation and others. We will be introducing our new Youth Quality Assurance certification cost-share program, scholarship opportunity and more exciting news. Lunch will be provided and we will be having door prizes for terrific giveaways. To RSVP for the meeting please email info@copork.org or call (970) 356-4964. Please respond by May 29 so we have enough food for everyone.

To cap off the day's events, CPPC will be hosting a 10-course pork sampling from chefs all across Colorado, at the Taste of Elegance held at The Platte River Fort, Kersey, Colo., at 6-8 p.m. There will also be music and Colorado beer and wine included in the price. This event is a fundraising event for the Colorado FFA Foundation and the Colorado Chefs Association. To RSVP for this event, visit http://www.coloradoffafoundation.org.

This event is funded partially by your check off dollars and the National Pork Board. For more information on either of these events you can call the Colorado Pork Producers Council at (970) 356-4964.