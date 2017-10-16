Colorado Pork Producers announce annual meeting

The Colorado Pork Producers Association announce their annual meeting and invite anyone who raises hogs in Colorado and their guests, to attend. The event will be held Nov. 20, at the Morgan County Fairgrounds in Fort Morgan, Colo., at 9 a.m. to noon. Lunch will be served. We especially encourage any youth and leaders who are in hog producing projects to plan on attending.

There will be speakers, election of board members, and fabulous prize giveaways.

There are three board positions up for election and interested parties are encouraged to turn in their intent to run as well as a short bio, to be considered. Any member of the Colorado Pork Producers Council is eligible to serve on the board. For complete eligibility requirements, candidates are encouraged to contact the CPPC office for more information.

To RSVP please visit http://www.copork.org, or call (970) 356-4964 for more information. The deadline for RSVP's is Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. This event is sponsored in part by your check off dollars and the National Pork Board.