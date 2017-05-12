Colorado Pork Producers announce postponement of Annual Meeting | TheFencePost.com

The Colorado Pork Producers Association has postponed its annual meeting scheduled for June 2, 2017 at Island Grove Regional Park due to unforeseen circumstances. The meeting will be rescheduled for the fall.

The Colorado Pork Producers Council invite everyone to attend the Taste of Elegance, a fundraiser to benefit the Colorado FFA Foundation.

CPPC will be hosting this 10-course pork sampling from chefs all across Colorado, and it will be held at The Platte River Fort, Kersey, Colo., June 2, 6 until 8 p.m. There will also be music and Colorado beer and wine included in the price. This event is a joint fundraising event for the Colorado FFA Foundation and the Colorado Chefs Association. To RSVP for this event, visit http://www.coloradoffafoundation.org.

This event is funded partially by your check off dollars and the National Pork Board. For more information on this event you can call the Colorado Pork Producers Council at (970) 356-4964.