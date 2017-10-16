Colorado’s Ag Water Summit will be held at The Ranch on Dec. 5

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Colorado Ag Water Alliance is hosting its biannual Ag Water Summit at The Ranch at the Larimer County Fairgrounds in the McKee Exhibition Hall on Dec. 5, 2017 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. You can register for the summit at https://cawasummit.eventbrite.com. Colorado's Ag Water Summit brings together agricultural leaders from across the state, water professionals, elected officials, and decision makers to discuss agricultural water issues. We want to continue the discussion of pertinent water topics, but also want to make this event an opportunity to tell the story of "Water and Agriculture" for people unfamiliar with the role of agriculture in Colorado.

Speakers and panels will address how Colorado's producers use water, what role agriculture has in rural and urban Colorado and how these two communities are connected by food and water. There will also be discussion about water quality and what farmers and ranchers across Colorado are doing in regards to efficacy, conservation and dealing with future water shortages.