Commercial Pesticide Applicator recertification training cancelled | TheFencePost.com

Due to the increasing possibility of a major winter storm with heavy snow and high winds, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln/Nebraska Department of Agriculture Commercial Pesticide Applicator recertification training scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center and Cherry County Extension office in Valentine have been cancelled.

It will be determined whether the cancelled training will be rescheduled for a later date in March or early April. For more information, call (308) 632-1230. The next commercial recertification training is scheduled for March 14.