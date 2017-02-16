Commercial pesticide license credits available | TheFencePost.com

Commercial Pesticide licenses are needed for pesticide applicators charging a fee for pesticide services. Commercial applicator credits are a different category than private applicator credits. Applicators licensed in commercial catagories have an opportunity to collect credits at a program being held at the Akron Extension office (181 Birch St.) on Feb. 28. The program begins at 8 a.m. and concludes at noon. Catagories and speakers offered will be: 103 – Agricultural Weed control – Curtis Hildebrandt, 109 – Right of Way Weed Control – Rick Roehm, 206 – Turf Pest Control – Alison O’Conner, and 207- Ornamental Pest Control – Alison O’Conner. Cost for this program is $50 for the session.

Pre-registration is required and can be accomplished by registering online at http://goldenplains.colostate.edu/ or by contacting the Colorado State University Extension office in Burlington at (719) 346-5571. Deadline to register is Feb. 23. To ensure adequate space for everyone, pre-registration at this location is required.