 Corn Fritters | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, neb. | TheFencePost.com

Corn Fritters | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, neb.

1 can chopped corn
1/2 c. sweet milk
1/2 c. flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. melted butter
2 eggs

Mix ingredients well.
Drop by small spoonfuls into fryer and fry until golden brown.

Go back to article