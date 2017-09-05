Corn growers welcome Northey to USDA

WASHINGTON — The National Corn Growers Association today congratulated Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey on his nomination to Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"Bill Northey is a longtime friend of NCGA and a passionate advocate for farmers. We congratulate him on this well-deserved appointment, and we urge the Senate to move quickly to confirm him," said NCGA President Wesley Spurlock. "His roots in production agriculture run deep. He will give farmers and ranchers a senior-level voice on important issues such as risk management and conservation programs, especially as we craft the next farm bill."

Northey is a fourth-generation farmer who grows corn and soybeans near Spirit Lake, Iowa. Throughout his career, he has been a leader in a variety of agricultural groups, including serving as President of the Iowa Corn Growers Association from 1991-92 and President and Chairman of the National Corn Growers Association from 1995-97. In his three terms as Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, he has promoted science- and technology-based solutions to better conserve soil, water, and air, and helped to expand the state's ethanol infrastructure.

In his new role as USDA Undersecretary of Farm Production and Conservation, Northey will oversee the Farm Service Agency, Risk Management Agency, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

"We're pleased to see another strong, experienced leader nominated in Bill Northey, and we wish him a speedy confirmation process. We also urge the Administration and the Senate to continue filling out the entire USDA leadership team, so that we can move agriculture forward through these challenging times."