Corn Scallop | Helen Druse – Lafayette, Colo.

1 can corn

1 can cream-style corn

2 eggs

1 can evaporated milk

1 tbsp. butter

2 tbsp. minced onion

1 1/2 tsp. black pepper

2 c. saltine crackers, crushed

12-oz. package swiss cheese, diced

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Grease a 13 x 9 baking dish.

Beat eggs in large bowl, stir in corn and cream-style corn.

Add evaporated milk, butter, onion and pepper.

Fold in cracker crumbs and diced cheese.

Spoon mixture in pan and bake 1 hour or until set.