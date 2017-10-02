 Corn Scallop | Helen Druse – Lafayette, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

Corn Scallop | Helen Druse – Lafayette, Colo.

1 can corn
1 can cream-style corn
2 eggs
1 can evaporated milk
1 tbsp. butter
2 tbsp. minced onion
1 1/2 tsp. black pepper
2 c. saltine crackers, crushed
12-oz. package swiss cheese, diced

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Grease a 13 x 9 baking dish.
Beat eggs in large bowl, stir in corn and cream-style corn.
Add evaporated milk, butter, onion and pepper.
Fold in cracker crumbs and diced cheese.
Spoon mixture in pan and bake 1 hour or until set.

Go back to article