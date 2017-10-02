 Corny Corn Bread | Marcey Dyer – Pierce, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

Corny Corn Bread | Marcey Dyer – Pierce, Colo.

1 c. corn meal
1 tsp. baking powder
3/4 c. self-rising flour
1/2 c. vegetable oil
1 (8 oz.) can cream-style corn
2 eggs
1 c. sour cream
1 c. grated cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Put cast iron skillet in oven for 10 minutes as it preheats.
Mix all ingredients together in a bowl.
Grease cast iron skillet with oil.
Pour mixture into skillet.
Bake until golden brown, about 30 minutes.

