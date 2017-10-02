Corny Corn Bread | Marcey Dyer – Pierce, Colo.

1 c. corn meal

1 tsp. baking powder

3/4 c. self-rising flour

1/2 c. vegetable oil

1 (8 oz.) can cream-style corn

2 eggs

1 c. sour cream

1 c. grated cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Put cast iron skillet in oven for 10 minutes as it preheats.

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl.

Grease cast iron skillet with oil.

Pour mixture into skillet.

Bake until golden brown, about 30 minutes.