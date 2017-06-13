Cover crop field day June 29 at Sidney, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

A field day at Sidney on June 29 will focus on "Incorporating Cover Crops and Annual Forages into Cropping Systems: Providing Research Based Information to Producers in Western Nebraska."

The event, sponsored by Nebraska Extension, will run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the UNL High Plains Ag Lab, Sidney. There is no charge to attend, but to make sure enough lunches are provided, attendees are asked to RSVP by June 19 to: Panhandle Research and Extension, (308) 632-1230 or email kjenkins2@unl.edu.

Topics include:

· Are Cover Crops a Viable Option for Western Nebraska Dryland Crop Production? (Cody Creech, UNL Dryland Cropping Systems Specialist)

· Annual Forages for Beef Cattle in Western Nebraska (Karla Jenkins, UNL Cow-Calf and Range Management Specialist)

· Summary of Research on impacts of cover crops on soil and value of diversity in the mix (Bjesh Maharjan, UNL Soil and Nutrient Management Specialist)

· Tour of ongoing cover crop research (Mitch Stephenson, UNL Forage and Range Management Specialist)

· Working Lunch with group discussion over the use of cover Crops and Annual Forages in Western Nebraska