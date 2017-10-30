Cranberry-Pepper Salsa | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.
8 oz. fresh cranberries, rinsed and sorted
2 apples, rinsed, cored and cut into chunks
1 orange, rinsed and cut into chunks (including peel)
1/3 c. sugar
1 red and 1 yellow bell pepper, rinsed, stemmed, seeded and diced.
1 onion, peeled and diced
2 fresh jalapeño chilies, rinsed, stemmed, seeded and minced
1/4 c. chopped fresh cilantro
1/2 tsp. salt
In a food processor, pulse cranberries, apples and orange until coarsely pureed.
Scrape into a bowl, stir in sugar, bell peppers, onion jalapenos, garlic, cilantro and salt.
Cover and chill at least 4 hours or up to 2 days.