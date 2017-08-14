Creamy Chocolate Pudding

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. espresso powder

1/2 c. sugar

3 Tbsp. Dutch-processed cocoa

2 Tbsp. cornstarch

1/4 tsp. salt

3 large egg yolks

1/2 c. heavy cream

2 1/2 c. whole milk

5 Tbsp. unsalted butter, cut into eight pieces.

4 oz. buttersweet chocolate, chopped fine

Stir together vanilla and espresso powder in bowl; set aside.

Whisk sugar, cocoa, cornstarch and salt together in large saucepan.

Whisk in yolks and cream until fully incorporated, making sure to scrape corners of pan.

Whisk in milk until incorporated.

Place saucepan over medium heat.

Cook, whisking constantly, for five to eight minutes, or until mixture is thickened and bubbling over entire surface.

Cook 30 seconds longer, remove from heat, add butter and chocolate, and whisk until melted and fully incorporated.

Whisk in vanilla mixture.

Pour pudding through fine-mesh strainer into bowl.

Press lightly-greased parchment paper against surface of pudding, and place in refrigerator to cool, for at least four hours.

Whisk pudding briefly and serve.

Submitted by: Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.