Creasy makes bid for Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo bareback title | TheFencePost.com

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Luke Creasy of Lovington, N.M., is making a big push for the bareback riding title at the 121st Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo.

Creasy took the early lead in the second round of bareback riding with an 86-point ride on a horse called Pow Wow Rocks from United Pro Rodeo on Sunday. That ride, coupled with a 79-point effort in the first round, put Creasy just one point out of the overall lead behind Nevada's Trenton Montero.

Creasy, who grew up on the C7C Ranch near Brownfield, Alberta. has qualified for the Canadian Finals Rodeo five times and the College National Finals Rodeo four times. He narrowly missed qualifying for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, coming as close as 17th.

A magna cum laude graduate of Texas Tech University with a degree in English, Creasy is a single dad who travels as often as possible with his son Lucas "Cash" Creasy Jr. Creasy is currently ranked 28th so a share of the prize money here could give his Las Vegas dream a big boost. Three more groups of bareback riders are still to compete in two rounds before the field of 12 for the July 30th championship finals is set.

Three former CFD champions moved into overall contention on Sunday. Jerome Schneeberger, Ponca City, Okla., the reigning CFD tie-down roping champion, moved into third in the second round with an 11.7 and his total of 23.8 on two is sitting second, just one-tenth of a second behind leader Lane Livingston from Seymour, Texas.

Schneeberger, the 40-year-old veteran of 11 NFRs, has a golden opportunity to rope for a record-setting second consecutive CFD championship. No tie-down roper has won this rodeo two years in a row since they started having the event in 1920.

Saddle bronc riders Jacobs Crawley, the reigning CFD champion and Bradley Harter, the 2015 CFD champ, are tied for the overall lead with 160.5 points. While that total was among the top 12 last year, they both will have to wait and see if it works for them this year.

The third performance of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo is designated Military Monday and starts at 12:15 p.m. Most contestants will be competing in the first round, except barrel racers who are in the second round.

Bareback Riding: (first round leaders) 1, Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., 82 points on Andrews Rodeo's Rylee Raisin Cane. 2, Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M., 79. 3, Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala., 78.5. 4, Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont., 77. 5, Caven Wrzesinski, Boulder, Mont., 76.5. 6, Weston Garrett, Gillette, Wyo., 76. (second round leaders) 1, Creasy, 86 points on United Pro Rodeo's Pow Wow Rocks. 2, Montero, 84. 3, Elliott, 80. 4, Wrzesinski, 77. 5, Logan Patterson, Kim, Colo., 76. 6, Joel Schlegel, Burns, Colo., 74. (total on two) 1, Montero, 166 points. 2, Creasy, 165. 3, Elliott, 158.5. 4, Wrzesinski, 153.5. 5, Patterson, 147. 6, Zack Hibler, Wheeler, Texas, 144.

Steer Wrestling: (first round leaders) 1, Josh Boka, Dillon, Mont., 8.6 seconds. 2, Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis., 8.7. 3, Jake Johnson, Mapleton, Kan., 9.8. 4, Beau Clark, Cheyenne, Wyo., 10.4. 5, Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho, 10.8. 6, Scott Schaefer, Pickrell, Neb., 11.2. (second round leaders) 1, (tie) Clark and Jacob Shofner, Huntsville, Texas, 10.4. 3, Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif., 10.8. 4, Hannum, 11.4. 5, Kody Jang, Townsville, Australia, 11.9. 6, Payden McIntyre, Douglas, Wyo., 13.0. (total on two) 1, Clark, 20.8. 2, Hannum, 22.2. 3, Guy, 23.8. 4, Shofner, 26.0. 5, Damian Padilla, Rio Rico, Ariz., 26.8. 6, Boka, 34.0.

Tie-Down Roping: (first round) 1, Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas, 9.9 seconds. 2, Lane Livingston, Seymour, Texas, 10.7. 3, Mesquite Kody Mahaffey, Sweetwater, Texas, 11.1. 4, (tie) Jake Hannum, Plain City, Utah; Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., and Seth Cooke, Weatherford, Texas, 11.5. (second round) 1, Stetson Vest, Childress, Texas, 11.3. 2, Shank Edwards, Tatum, N.M., 11.5. 3, Jerome Schneeberger, Ponca City, Okla., 11.7. 4, Cole Robinson, Moorcroft, Wyo., 12.0. 5, Tyler Prcin, Alvord, Texas, 12.6. 6, (tie)Trent Creager, Stillwater, Okla.; Livingston, and Landyn Duncan, Weatherford, Texas, 13.0. (total on two) 1, Livingston, 23.7. 2, Schneeberger, 23.8. 3, Jarrett, 24.8. 4, Joe Keating, Sour Lake, Texas, 26.1. 5, Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan., 26.2. 6, Monty Lewis, Hereford, Texas, 26.3.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., 85 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Robinson Bulls' Sacred Mountain. 2, (tie) Bradley Harter, Loranger, La., and Wade Sundell, Coleman, Okla., 82. 4, (tie) Logan Allen, Crescent, Iowa, and Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 80.5. 6, Leon Fountain, Socorro, N.M., 80. (second round leaders) 1, Andy Clarys, Riverton, Wyo., 83 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Robinson Bulls' Con Man. 2, Dean Wadsworth, Ozona, Texas, 82. 3, (tie) Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, and Jacobs Crawley, 80. 5, Harter, 78.5. 6, Will Smith, Marshall, Mo., 77.5. (total on two) 1, (tie) Jacobs Crawley and Harter, 160.5 points. 3, Braden, 159. 4, (tie) Clarys and Smith, 157. 6, Sterling Crawley, 153.

Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) (three rides) 1, Johnny Espeland, Tygh Valley, Ore., 71 points. 2, Brady Love, Wellington, Colo., 69. 3, Tucker Hill, Klamath Falls, Ore., 66. (second round leaders) 1, Ross Griffin, Tularosa, N.M., 77 points. 2, (tie) Taylor Tupper, St. Onge, S.D., and Cole Hatcher, Twin Falls, Idaho, 70. 4, Jacob Lewis, St. Onge, S.D., 64. 5, (tie) Espeland and Mason Mardesich, Fowler, Colo., 60. (total on two) 1, Espeland, 131 points. 2, Hill, 115. (on one) 3, Griffin, 77. 4, (tie) Tupper and Hatcher, 70. 6, Love, 69.

Team Roping: (first round) 1, Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D., and Levi Tyan, Wallace, Neb., 7.3 seconds. 2, Wade and Kyon Kreutzer, La Veta, Colo., 8.7. 3, Andrew and Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla., 9.0. 4, J.D. Yates, Pueblo, Colo., and Jay Wadhams, Pueblo, Colo., 9.1. 5, Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., and Cody Escher, Oklahoma City, Okla., 9.5. 6, Chance Kelton, Mayer, Ariz., and Clint Harry, Nixon, Nev., 9.6.

(second round) 1, Shay Carroll, La Junta, Colo., and Trey Johnson, Burleson, Texas, 8.3 seconds. 2, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, and Rich Skelton, Llano, Texas, 8.5. 3, Jay Tittle, Pueblo, Colo., and Richard Durham, Weatherford, Texas, 8.6. 4, Theriot and Doescher, 9.5. 5, (tie) Tierney and Tyan; Yates and Wadhams, and Phillip McCoy, Beggs, Okla., and Josh Fillmore, Penrose, Colo., 9.6. (total on two)

1, Tierney and Tyon, 16.9 seconds. 2, Yates and Wadhams, 18.7. 3, Wade and Kyon Kreutzer, 18.8. 4, Andrew and Reagan Ward, 18.9. 5, Theriot and Doescher, 19.0. 6, Richard and Skelton, 19.8.

Barrel Racing: (first round winners) 1, Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 17.48 seconds, $6,573. 2, Cassidy Kruse, Gillette, Wyo., 17.60, $5,634. 3, Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas, 17.62, $4,695. 4, Jane Melby, Burneyville, Okla., 17.67, $4,069. 5, Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas, 17.73, $3,130. 6, Jana Bean, Fort Hancock, Texas, 17.77, $2,504. 7, Sidney Forest, Lipan, Texas, 17.85, $1,878. 8, Alexa Lake, Richmond, Texas, 17.86, $1,252. 9, Ericka Nelson, Century, Florida, 17.90, $939. 10, Kaylee Burnett, Eden, Wyo., 17.91, $626. (second round leaders) 1, Carla Beckett, Laramie, Wyo., 17.44. 2, Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas, 17.77. 3, C.J. Vondette, Rifle, Colo., 17.84. 4, Barbara Johnson, Scottsdale, Ariz., 17.85. 5, Rene Cloninger, Helena, Mont., 18.00. 6, Trina Murray, Fort Worth, Texas, 18.05. (total on two) 1, Beckett, 35.96. 2, Vondette, 36.12. 3, McLeod, 36.36. 4, Johnson, 36.48. 5, Danielle Collier, Hempstead, Texas, 36.62. 6, Cloninger, 36.66.

Bull Riding: (first round) (two rides) 1, Denton Fugate, Dixon, Mo., 88.5 points on Smith, Harper & Morgan's Red Cloud. 2, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 83. (second round leaders) (two rides) 1, Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla., 83 points on Hi Lo Pro Rodeo's The Brow. 2, Riley Blankenship, Killdeer, N.D. 67. (total on two) 1, Fugate, 88.5 points. 2, (tie) Campbell and Sellars, 83. 4, Blankenship, 67.

Wild Horse Race: 1, Golf & Sports Solution, $610. 2, Bernt Bros., $458.