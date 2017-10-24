Crop marketing workshops offered in Nebraska

Two grain marketing workshops will be offered at several sites across Southwest Nebraska starting in November to help grain producers minimize losses during this time of low prices.

A complimentary lunch is provided at each location. Workshops are funded by the Nebraska Corn Board and limited to 40 participants.

In the workshop Introduction to Futures and Options, Nebraska Extension educators will present strategies for using futures and options to protect farmers from adverse market movements.

In the workshop Developing Grain Marketing Plans, Nebraska Extension educators will discuss how to develop a written marketing plan and understanding basis and carrying charges, using location-and commodity-specific information.

Both workshops feature the Marketing in a New Era simulator and the Grain Marketing Plan smartphone application.

Register by visiting http://go.unl.edu/marketingworkshops or calling the contact for site.

Grain Marketing: Introduction to Futures and Options

McCook, Nov. 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Red Willow Cnty Fairgrounds, 1400 West 5th St., Robert Tigner, (308) 345-3390

Holdrege, Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Phelps County Extension Office, 1308 Second St., Robert Tigner, (308) 345-3390

Grain Marketing: Developing Grain Marketing Plans

Imperial, Nov. 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Lied Library, 703 Broadway, Robert Tigner, (308) 345-3390

North Platte, Nov. 20, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. West Central REC, Robert Tigner, (308) 345-3390

Hays Center, Nov. 29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Hayes County Fairgrounds, Robert Tigner, (308) 345-3390