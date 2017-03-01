CRP participants need to perform management activities | TheFencePost.com

GREELEY, Colo. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency Executive Director Jeff Wilson in Weld County announced that Conservation Reserve Program participants need to perform mid-contract management activities by March 14 for crop year 2017.

The March 14 deadline is for producers who are inter-seeding or lightly tilling their CRP contract acreage to improve plant diversity, which will enhance the wildlife habitat. The primary reason for CRP is to reduce and eliminate air and water pollution through the planting of permanent grass cover on retired cropland.

"The reason for the March 14 deadline is because the wildlife nesting season begins March 15 and continues until July 15, annually. This provides all types of wildlife a place to reproduce and feed during the spring and summer," Wilson said. "Other mid-contract management activities such as grazing and haying can take place after July 15 and prior to Sept. 30 in an attempt to meet the mid-contract management activity."

Prescribed grazing and routine haying must be applied and approved prior to activity on CRP contract acreage. Grazing must be performed according to an approved conservation plan. There is a fee for grazing that is equal to 25 percent of the annual rental payment for the acres used for grazing. Routine haying can be performed on no more than 50 percent of the contract acreage. All other provisions applicable to grazing also apply to haying.

Contact your local FSA office for additional details related to management activities as they relate to CRP contracts.

Additional Information about programs or how to find an FSA office go online to: http://www.fsa.usda.gov.