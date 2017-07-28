CSU’s Khosla named to Science Breakthroughs 2030 committee | TheFencePost.com

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine has named 13 renowned thinkers to the executive committee of Science Breakthroughs 2030, an initiative that will identify the most compelling scientific opportunities in food and agriculture in the next decade and beyond.

Colorado State University Professor of Precision Agriculture Raj Khosla is among the elite 13 members. "There has never been a more exciting time to be in agriculture," said Khosla, who works in CSU's Department of Soil and Crop Sciences. "Our laboratory at CSU has been leading the precision agriculture platform for the past two decades and it is heartwarming to hear and see that farmers, practitioners, scientists and policymakers are taking note of what smart agriculture can deliver now and in future. I am honored to be part of this truly august group of thinkers and intellectuals and I am looking forward to learning and contributing to this national and global effort." Khosla has previously served two terms on the U.S. Presidential Advisory Board for NASA and was named Jefferson Science Fellow by the National Academies in 2012. "Dr. Khosla is uniquely qualified to serve The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to develop a scientific strategy for near- and long-term research to improve efficiencies in food production and agricultural systems," said Mark Brick, department chair of Soil and Crop Sciences. "He is highly respected locally, nationally and internationally for his research accomplishments in precision agriculture and his ability to understand emerging opportunities. Dr. Khosla was among the first ones to use the concept of management zones to improve nutrient use-efficiency, preserve natural resources, and maximize return on their investment. Today all precision agriculture programs use the concept of management zones. He embodies the spirit and application of global cooperation among the brightest and best interdisciplinary research teams."

Panhandle Center director receives award from animal science society

Jack C. Whittier, director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research and Extension Center at Scottsbluff, has been named the recipient of the Distinguished Service Award by the Western Section of the American Society of Animal Science during its annual meeting recently in Fargo, N.D. Whittier was raised on a diversified livestock and crop farm in northeastern Utah, and received B.S. and M.S. degrees in animal science from Utah State University in 1979 and 1981, respectively. Whittier completed a Ph.D. degree in ruminant nutrition in 1985 from the University of Nebraska. Since 2014, Whittier has been director of the University of Nebraska Panhandle District Panhandle Research and Extension Center and professor of animal science. He has fulfilled significant leadership roles in WSASAS. Most recently, Whittier served on the ASAS board of directors as western section director for two three-year terms (2010 to 2016). His applied research has focused on range beef cow nutrition and reproduction management. He has helped generate over $2.2 million in extramural funds as PI or Co-I, participated in training 37 graduate students, and authored or co-authored 49 refereed publications and numerous non-refereed and Extension papers. Currently, Whittier supervises 12 Ph.D. research and Extension specialists and 22 Extension educators.

Whittier has contributed as an active leader with Boy Scouts of America, in numerous leadership roles with his church, and with the Scottsbluff/Gering Rotary Club. Whittier and his wife, Robynn, have two grown sons, two wonderful daughters-in-law, and five grandchildren. They also own a small-scale Simmental-Angus seedstock beef herd. ❖