Daines, Sessions join ag committee as Sasse, Tillis leave | TheFencePost.com

Republican Sens. Steve Daines of Montana and Jeff Sessions of Alabama have joined the Senate Agriculture Committee, replacing Sens. Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Thom Tillis of Arkansas, who chose other assignments.

Daines left the Senate Commerce Committee to join Agriculture and the Senate Homeland Security Committee. He also serves on Appropriations, Energy and Natural Resources and on Indian Affairs.

Sessions, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, will have a short tenure on Agriculture if he is confirmed for the cabinet position, Politico noted.

Sasse said he will serve on Judiciary, Armed Services, and Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.

Tillis left Agriculture for the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. He continues to serve on Armed Services, Judiciary, Veterans Affairs and the Special Committee on Aging.

After the Democrats picked up two Senate seats in the election, the party got an additional seat on Agriculture.

– The Hagstrom Report