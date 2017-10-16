Date Pecan Pumpkin Squares | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

2 1/2 c. all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tsp. double-acting baking powder

3/4 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg

1/2 tsp. ground cloves

1/2 tsp. salt

2 sticks plus 2 tbsp. unsalted butter, softened

2 c. firmly-packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 c. canned pumpkin

1 tsp. vanilla

1 pound pitted dried dates, cut into thirds

1 1/2 c. chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and salt.

In another bowl, with an electic mixer, cream the butter and the sugar.

Add the eggs, one at a time, beating; beat the pumpkin, vanilla and 1/4 c. water.

In a small bowl, toss the dates with 1/4 c. of the flour mixture until they are well coated.

Gradually add the remaining flour mixture to the pumpkin mixture, beating slowly.

Stir in the date mixture and pecans, stirring until the batter is combined well.

Pour the batter into a greased 13 x 9-inch baking pan and bake for 1 hour, or until a tester comes out clean.