DNA technology in beef cattle conference to be held on Oct. 16

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Extension will hold a DNA technology in beef conference Oct. 16 at the U.S. Meat Animal Research Center, NE-18D Spur, Clay Center, Neb. The conference topic is "DNA Technology: Where We Have Been, Where We Are, and Where We Are Headed."

"Genetic selection tools are constantly evolving," said Matt Spangler, Nebraska Extension beef genetics specialist. "Participants will learn about genetic/genomic selection tools in beef cattle and research discoveries over the past year". Presentations will focus on selection for feed efficiency, genetic control of water intake, genetics of feed and leg structure and new "single-step" genomic evaluations.

Speakers include: Matt Spangler, University of Nebraska–Lincoln; Bob Weaber, Kansas State University; Megan Rolf, Kansas State University; Larry Kuehn, U.S. Meat Animal Research Center; Mark Thallman, U.S. Meat Animal Research Center; and Gary Bennett, U.S. Meat Animal Research Center.

The conference will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Registration fee is $15, which includes lunch and all handout materials. RSVP by Oct. 2 by contacting Sherri Pitchie at (402) 472-2907 or sherri.pitchie@unl.edu.

For more information, contact Matt Spangler at (402) 472-6489 or mspangler2@unl.edu.