Doeschot comes full circle with KRVN Radio gig

LINCOLN, Neb. — Like many kids in rural Nebraska, Bryce Doeschot grew up in a tractor cab listening to KRVN 880 and the Rural Radio Network.

"I remember knowing the certain times per day when I had to be quiet so that we could hear the ag market reports come over the KRVN airwaves," Doeschot said. Little did the Panama, Neb., native know, one day he would be the one delivering those market reports.

Doeschot, a 2017 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in agricultural and environmental sciences communication, is a farm broadcaster and video specialist at KRVN. He is on the air throughout the day, covering regional agriculture news, programs and events, as well as university-related stories. He also captures video for Rural Radio Network clients.

KRVN is the 50,000-watt flagship of a nine-station network spanning Nebraska with coverage into Iowa, South Dakota, Kansas, Colorado and Wyoming. The network is owned and operated by the Nebraska Rural Radio Association, a cooperative of farmers and ranchers. In September, the station added a news bureau and production studio at Nebraska Innovation Campus, where Doeschot is based.

"It's exciting to uncover stories about the cutting-edge university research happening at Nebraska Innovation Campus that affects people in Nebraska, across the nation and across the world," he said.

The studio also offers a convenient location for university and regional leaders to record programming, participate in live interviews and create video content. Doeschot hosts a weekly segment with Mike Boehm, Harlan Vice Chancellor for the university's Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. The two recently spoke about the station's new space at NIC. To listen to that interview, visit https://mediahub.unl.edu/media/8543.

Doeschot credits his time in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources with preparing him for his communications role.

"CASNR has made a big push for students to get real-world experience, and I was able to get that through a summer internship at KRVN," he said. "I would encourage any CASNR student to take advantage of your time in the college and seize any opportunity you can to get hands-on experience."

In addition to his internship, Doeschot was able to sharpen his interviewing skills while taking a course called Communicating Strategic Discussions for Nebraska. Students in the course interview university scientists about their research and write a story for an annual publication. The latest issue focused on Big Data, or the flow of information that surrounds people every day. Doeschot's stories in the issue highlight the Platte Basin Timelapse project, the Nebraska Center for Obesity Prevention and Dietary Molecules, and drones.

"Parts of that course really pushed me outside of my comfort zone, which helped me develop as a storyteller regardless of the topic," Doeschot said.

With harvest in full swing, countless children across the state can be found in combines listening to KRVN, just as Doeschot once did. Now he's on the other end of the airwaves, using the lessons he learned as a CASNR student to tell stories that impact rural Nebraskans.