Dvorak to help maintain positive direction of sheep industry | TheFencePost.com

John Dvorak of Webster, Minn., was elected to represent Region III on the American Sheep Industry Association’s Executive Board at the 2017 ASI Convention in Denver, Jan. 25-28.

“I am very humbled by the support I received from the states within this region and will do my best to represent them,” Dvorak said. “It is my desire to work to maintain the positive direction of the sheep industry. It is up to us to keep this momentum moving forward.”

Dvorak has been involved with sheep throughout much of his lifetime raising mainly Dorsets and Hampshires. Besides sheep, he grows 100 acres of commercial alfalfa and runs a custom bailing operation established on the farm he grew up on.

Dvorak has been actively involved on the ASI Legislative Action Council and has made the spring trip to Washington, D.C., to lobby for sheep industry issues for nearly a decade.

At the state level, Dvorak is active with the Minnesota Lamb and Wool Producers having worked his way through the officer ranks. His main focus with the organization is in the area of education. At the state fair, he chairs the Baa Booth to promote the sheep industry and is co-chair of the commercial wool booth. He also helps with the annual spring workshop in Minnesota to assist with continuing education for sheep producers.

He is the executive secretary of the Rice County Fair, which he has been involved with for the last 20 years. He also serves on the Minnesota Livestock Breeders Association.

Dvorak is married and has four grown children.

Dvorak represents Region III, which includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin.