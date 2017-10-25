Emporia, Kan., livestock dealer ordered to pay the US $2,000

WASHINGTON — On May 17, 2017, U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Crabtree entered a final judgment against Victor Peak, a dealer selling livestock in commerce in Emporia, Kan. On Dec. 7, 2011, the Secretary of Agriculture issued a consent order. The final judgment reaffirmed that the order remained in full force and effect. The order provided that Peak was prohibited from engaging in business subject to the Packers and Stockyards Act, until he was in full compliance with the P&S Act and the regulations, and all the terms of the order. The final judgment also required Peak to pay $2,000 to the United States. The P&S Act is a fair trade practice and payment protection law. It promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat, and poultry industries.