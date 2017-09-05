Enrollment for youth steer profitability competition opens

BOZEMAN, Mont — The American Simmental Association invites youth beef enthusiasts to participate in the 2017-2018 Steer Profitability Competition. The SPC provides meaningful exposure to opportunities and challenges associated with cattle feeding through a contest to gauge the overall profitability of a given steer or pen of steers in a commercial setting. All steers are marketed on a grade and yield basis. The SPC challenges participants, ranging in ages from 8 to 21, to measure and compare the profitability of their own animal(s), through electronic monthly meetings, lectures, essays and reports.

Any steer born between Jan. 15 and April 15, 2017, is eligible for this fall's SPC herd. There is no breed requirement for entry, but the animal must have one parent on file in the ASA database of any breed composition. Juniors are encouraged to retain ownership on spring steer calves for entry into the SPC; entries are due Sept. 29, 2017.

Last year, 31 beef industry youths, enrolled 66 cattle from nine different states. During their involvement, they were introduced to peers, mentors, industry advocates and experiences that are usually rare for any beef producer. Participants in the SPC program will be influential voices as they transition from junior membership to adult participation within the beef industry.

This year, steers will be fed at University of Missouri Beef Research & Teaching Farm in Columbia, Mo., with risk management and consultation provided by Chappell Feedlot. A GrowSafe System will track each animal's feed intake, and monthly weights and billing will detail specific expenses per head. In addition, a monthly newsletter will highlight SPC details, industry news and steer performance.

Gaining first-hand cattle feeding experience, working with professionals and mentors in the cattle industry, and learning how to make cost-effective decisions are a handful of the opportunities that many young cattlemen and cattlewomen do not normally encounter. The SPC provides a hands-on platform for juniors to integrate their knowledge into real-world scenarios. For more information go to http://www.juniorsimmental.org.