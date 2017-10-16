Enrollment open for Weld County 4-H

Enrollment for the 2017-2018 Weld County 4-H year is now open. 4-H is a leading youth organization in the nation and serves over 900 youth in Weld County. 4-H provides hands on learning opportunities for youth to gain necessary life skills and become the leaders of tomorrow. Youth begin their involvement by joining a local club where they have monthly meetings and events to learn together.

4-H offers numerous projects for members to build those life skills ranging from entomology to rabbits, dairy cattle to cake decorating, and goats to rockets. Throughout the year, youth will work on their projects and have the opportunity to showcase them at the Weld County Fair in July. Along with projects, youth can also attend leadership conferences and events to meet others from the county and across the state.

If you are interested in learning more about projects offered, there will be a 4-H Showcase on Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Exhibition Building at Island Grove (525 N 15th Ave, Greeley, CO 80631).

New members have until March 1 to enroll however, the earlier you join the better. Youth ages 5-18 as of Dec. 31 are eligible to participate in the program. If you have any questions about the program or the enrollment process, contact Kim at (970) 400-2079 or visit our website at http://www.weld4h.org