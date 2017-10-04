Ex-boyfriend of Boulder County rodeo queen, Ashley Doolittle, convicted of first-degree murder

A jury convicted Tanner Flores, Boulder, Colo., of all counts in a first-degree murder trial for the dealth of Ashley Doolittle of Berthoud, Colo., according to the Estes Reporter-Herald. Doolittle, who was 18 years old, was supposed to be crowned rodeo queen at the Boulder Fair and Rodeo in 2016 about two months after her death. Instead, the crown was passed on Doolittle's mother. Flores, her ex-boyfriend, whom she had just broken up with prior to her death, will be sentenced Thursday at 2 p.m. To see an earlier story about Doolittle that was published in The Fence Post on Aug. 11, 2016, go to http://www.thefencepost.com/news/ashley-doolittle-murdered-rodeo-queen-remembered-as-kind-funny/.