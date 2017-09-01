Farm Aid activates family farm disaster fund in reponse to Harvey

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — As Texas and Louisiana farmers and ranchers deal with the impact of historic rainfall and flooding from Hurricane Harvey, Farm Aid has activated its Family Farm Disaster Fund to provide direct aid to organizations helping family farmers in the affected region. Farm Aid President Willie Nelson also has pledged that a portion of the funds generated from Farm Aid 2017, scheduled for Sept. 16 near Pittsburgh, Pa., will benefit local organizations supporting farm families.

"Our hearts are with everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey. At Farm Aid, we're focusing our relief efforts on the farmers and ranchers who've lost their crops, livestock, pasture, barns, equipment and other essentials to maintaining their livelihoods and providing good food for all of us. We know farm families are resilient, and we will do all we can to help them find hope as they recover from this historic disaster," Nelson said. "We've activated our Family Farm Disaster Fund, and we're partnering with local, regional and national farm organizations that know how to help farmers in times like these. We're in this for the long haul."

Every dollar raised will support local and regional organizations working on the ground to distribute emergency grants to farm families affected by flooding; to offer resources that help farmers navigate their farm recovery options, from mental health resources to federal funding opportunities; and to advocate for needed disaster recovery funds and resources from the federal government. Farm Aid's partners include Sustainable Food Center, Urban Harvest, Farm and Ranch Freedom Alliance, Texas Organic Farmers & Ranchers Association, Texas Center for Local Food, State of Texas Agriculture Relief Fund, National Center for Appropriate Technology, Farmers' Legal Action Group, Federation of Southern Cooperatives, Louisiana Interchurch Conference, and Rural Advancement Foundation International-USA.

Farm Aid is also working with partners in disaster-affected areas to determine the long-term needs of impacted farmers and ranchers. If you are a farmer and have been affected by Hurricane Harvey, please contact Farm Aid at 1-800-FARM-AID (800-327-6243) or farmhelp@farmaid.org. Additional tools for farmers and ranchers are available at http://www.farmaid.org/disaster. To donate, please visit farmaid.org/harvey.

Farm Aid's mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America. Farm Aid artists and board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews host an annual festival to raise funds to support Farm Aid's work with family farmers and to inspire people to choose family farm food. For more than 30 years, Farm Aid, with the support of the artists who contribute their performances each year, has raised more than $50 million to support programs that help farmers thrive, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, take action to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms.