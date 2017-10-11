Farm and Ranch Business Succession & Estate Planning Workshop in Sidney

Persons of all ages are invited to attend a Farm and Ranch Estate Planning Discussion hosted by University of Nebraska Extension on Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at Western Nebraska Community College in Sidney.

Cost to attend is free, but please register by calling Cheyenne County Extension Office at (308) 254-4455 to ensure that there are enough handouts and meals.

The presentation will focus on the decisions and situations that should be addressed when thinking about how your farm or ranch estate will be passed.

Topics will include the need for planning; proper family communications; who makes the decisions; concept of fair vs. equal; preparing to meet with an attorney; and much more. The presentation is designed to give some basic information to those that haven't yet started to think about their succession or transition plan for their assets.

Allan Vyhnalek, UNL Extension Educator for Farm Succession, will be the presenter. He was just assigned to the Ag Economics Department to work on farm and ranch succession and transition.

Participants at previous events always report that they wished they would have started sooner, when asked about the value of attending the presentation. Not having an appropriate plan in place can jeopardize the financial stability and the future of the family. More importantly, we need to have our wishes known to others so the legacy of the farms and ranches can be passed to the individuals or entities intended.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information or assistance, please contact Jessica Groskopf (308) 632-1247.