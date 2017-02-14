Farm and Ranch Transition Conference for beginning farmers and ranchers in Wyoming | TheFencePost.com

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Hosted by the Rural Law Center at the University of Wyoming College of Law, the Farm and Ranch Conference on March 3, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. is part of the Legal Aid of Nebraska Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program, supported by a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant.

The conference seeks to assist beginning farmers and ranchers in acquiring land from retiring farmers and ranchers by delivering business succession planning. The conference is intended to contribute to that objective by giving beginning and retiring farmers and ranchers, and those who serve them, basic education about the legal, financial and human issues related to estate and transition planning.

Featured speakers include: Jim Magagna, Wyoming Stock Growers Association; Cole Ehmke, University of Wyoming Extension & Agriculture and Applied Sciences; Josh Johnson, Agribusiness, ANB Bank; Jenna Keller, Keller Law, LLC., and Frank Kelly, Mountain West Farm Bureau.

This conference is free and open to the public with the availability of listening in person or by Live Streaming for those who cannot attend but would still like to listen. Registration is requested of all participants. To register for this free event, please visit http://www.uwyo.edu/law/center/rural-law-center to register online and view the conference schedule.

If you have any questions, please contact Christine Reed by calling (307) 766-6562 or at christine.reed@uwyo.edu.