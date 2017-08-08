Farm Estate Planning Workshop Aug. 28 at Panhandle Center | TheFencePost.com

Persons of all ages are invited to attend a "Farm Estate Planning: Getting Started" hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension on Aug. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center.

Cost to attend is free, but please register by calling Jessica Groskopf at (308) 632-1247 by Aug. 25 to ensure that there are enough handouts.

The presentation will focus on the decisions and situations that should be addressed when preparing a farm estate for the possibility of long-term care, including use of a living will; durable power of attorney; appropriate insurance (including the use of nursing home insurance); possible entities or agreements to protect the farm; and having an estate plan in place.

Participants at previous events report that they wished they would have started planning sooner, when asked about the value of attending the presentation. The consequences of not having an appropriate plan in place can jeopardize the financial stability and the future of the family. More importantly, farmers need to have their wishes known to others so the legacy of farms can be passed to the individuals or entities intended.

For more information or assistance, please contact Extension Educator Jessica Groskopf at (308) 632-1247.