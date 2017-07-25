Farm groups support Clovis for ag undersecretary nomination | TheFencePost.com

More than 20 farm groups endorsed Sam Clovis, a former Iowa college professor who was an aide to Donald Trump on his presidential campaign, for the position of agriculture undersecretary for research, education and economics.

President Donald Trump nominated Clovis last week for the Senate-confirmed position.

Senate Agriculture Committee ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., have questioned the nomination because Clovis doesn't have a scientific background.

The Washington Post said Clovis was an economics professor at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, and has his bachelors in political science and a masters of business administration and doctoral degree in public administration.

In the letter to Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., and Stabenow, the groups, including the National Council of Farmer Cooperative and the American Farm Bureau Federation, said U.S. Department of Agriculture already has lots of scientists.

"They do not need a peer. They need someone to champion their work before the administration, the Congress, and all consumers around the world," the groups wrote.