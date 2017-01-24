 Final 2016 Colorado corn production numbers down from earlier forecasts | TheFencePost.com

Final 2016 Colorado corn production numbers down from earlier forecasts

The U.S. Department of Agriculture in January released its annual Crop Production Summary, showing that Colorado farmers didn’t haul in quite as large of a crop as earlier USDA forecasts had anticipated. But while actual production in the state this fall fell short of those predictions (by about 8 million bushels) the 2016 Colorado corn crop still stood up well compared to recent years.

Corn for Grain Acres Harvested

2016 … 1.17 million

2015 … 950,000

5-year avg. … 1.01 million

Yields

2016 … 137.0 bushels per acre

2015 … 142.0

5-year avg. … 137.0

Total Corn for Grain Production

2016 … 160.92 million bushels

2015 … 134.90 million

5-year avg. … 143.59 million

Nationwide, 2016 corn production was estimated at 15.2 billion bushels, while yields averaged out at 174.6 — the highest marks on record for the U.S.