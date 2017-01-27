Final National Western Stock Show sets attendance record on Sunday | TheFencePost.com

DENVER, Colo, — The 2017 National Western Stock Show finished strong with the third highest overall attendance in stock show history at 684,580 visitors. The largest stock show attendance was in 2006 for the 100th Anniversary with 762,972 guests. The 2017 show reported a record-closing Sunday with 42,661 fans enjoying Guest Appreciation Day. “We are thrilled with the number of guests that came out to help us celebrate,” said Paul Andrews, President and CEO of the National Western Stock Show. “These numbers are tremendous. Any time we see more than 650,000 people in 16 days, we are ecstatic.”

The National Western Scholarship Trust is funded by three primary sources, and each source had a remarkable year. The Junior Livestock Auction had a record year, raising $912,750 with a percentage of the total going to fund the Scholarship Trust. The Citizen of the West dinner, honoring John C. Malone, sold out the Events Center arena floor. The Coors Western Art exhibit had a great year, and a portion of the proceeds fund the Scholarship Trust. All three of these events will produce enough revenue to fund a projected 80 scholarships throughout Colorado and Wyoming for students studying the fields of agriculture and rural medicine.

“The success of our show is due to the dedication and hard work of the National Western volunteers, the support of the city of Denver, the board of directors, our sponsor partners, the livestock and rodeo committees, and the amazing rodeo and stock show fans that come out every year to celebrate the western tradition we call the National Western Stock Show,” Andrews said.