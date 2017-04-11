FIre recovery workshop to be held in Haxtun, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

CCTA is hosting a free fire recovery workshop at the Haxtun School on this Thursday, April 13.

A free meal will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by speakers at 60. Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Don Brown will share his experience with fire recovery from a previous fire in Yuma, Colo. Green Cover Seeds will answer questions about spring seeding options and plant management, and Jake Miller will discuss strategies for grazing cropland and fenceless range.

Please RSVP for supper at http://www.highplainsnotill.com.