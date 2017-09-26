First Lady holds kitchen garden event with children

First Lady Melania Trump held an event with children in the kitchen garden established by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

On Sept. 22, the first lady and the children from the Boys and Girls Club of Washington harvested arugula, peas, radishes and Swiss chard, and planted cabbage, cauliflower, turnips, carrots, kale, spinach and lettuce, according to the White House.

Trump asked the children about their favorite vegetables and urged them to eat healthy.

According to the White House press pool report, she asked the children: "What is your favorite vegetable. Do you like them?"

"Carrots," one child said.

The first lady told her audience they need to continue to eat their vegetables and fruits.

"Take care of yourself," she said, telling the children they will take home gardening kits and White House honey, "So you can enjoy with your family."

"You want to come with me and have some fun?" she asked the children, prompting them to put on their gloves.

She introduced the children to the White House chefs, who helped with the harvest.

"Should we go wash some vegetables now? See what needs to be done?" she asked as reporters were led away from the event.