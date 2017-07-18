First National Ice Cream Day Celebration at USDA | TheFencePost.com

The International Dairy Foods Association served ice cream to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, U.S. Department of Agriculture employees and visiting Boy Scouts in the USDA parking lot.

IDFA President and CEO Michael Dykes said it was the first time his organization held an event at USDA.

July is National Ice Cream Month, and National Ice Cream Day is the third Sunday of the month, according to a congressional resolution passed in 1984, but IDFA and USDA observed them on July 17.

Perdue led the assembled in chanting "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream" before taking a turn at scooping and serving America's favorite dessert.