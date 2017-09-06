Former House Speaker John Boehner named to JBS advisory board

JBS USA, a division of the troubled Brazilian firm JBS, named an outside advisory board that includes former House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, Food Safety News reported.

The naming of the outside advisory board follows the appointment of Al Almanza, the former administrator of the Agriculture Department's Food Safety and Inspection Service, as global head of food safety and quality assurance.

Food Safety News reported Harvey Pitt, former Securities and Exchange Commission chairman, Gregg Heckman, former president and CEO of The Gavilon Group, and Dimitri Panayotopoulos, former vice chairman of Proctor & Gamble, were also appointed.

"We are honored that such a high caliber group of leaders has agreed to serve as inaugural members of the JBS USA Advisory Board," said Andre Nogueira, JBS USA CEO in a statement. "We look forward to the contributions of the Advisory Board members in advancing our plans for success and growth, while preserving our unwavering commitment to governance, quality and outstanding customer service."