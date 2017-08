French Fried Pepper Rings | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

4 medium-sized green or red bell peppers

3/4 c. milk

1/2 c. all-purpose flour

1 tbsp. cornstarch

3/4 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. salt

vegetable oil for frying

Slice the tops off the peppers and remove the seeds; cut each pepper into 1/4-inch rings.

Place 1 inch of oil in a soup pot and heat over medium-high until hot but not smoking.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, beat milk, flour, cornstarch, baking powder and salt on medium speed until smooth.

Dip a few pepper rings in the batter, allowing excess batter to drip back into bowl.

Reduce heat to medium and carefully place rings in oil one at a time.

Fry 2 to 3 minutes, until golden, turning halfway through.

Drain on paper towels.

Continue until remaining rings are fried, adding more oil as needed.