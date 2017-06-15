Freshman dominating College National Finals Rodeo bareback riding | TheFencePost.com

CASPER, Wyo. – A freshman bareback rider from Sam Houston State University is having the time of his life at the College National Finals Rodeo.

Lane McGeehee won the first round during the Bulls Broncs & Breakaway event at the opening day of the CNFR last Sunday. He had an 80.5-point ride then, followed it up with a solid 73 during slack and then had his third round of competition in the Casper Events Center on Wednesday night, June 14.

McGeehee, who is majoring in engineering technology rode Harry Vold Rodeo's horse named Pine Cone for 81 points. This is the high-marked ride of the rodeo so far and gave him a total of 234.5 points on three rides. He has a 12-point lead over the man in second place, Tristan Hansen from the University of Montana – Western.

The women's all-around race got very exciting for Samantha Jorgensen from black Hills State University. Jorgensen, a senior in business administration got close to the arena record with a 1.9-second run on June 14. The record of 1.8 seconds was set in 2001 by Tarleton State University's Jill Childers. There was no time to celebrate her success in the breakaway.

Jorgensen is also competing in team roping and had to change horses and get ready for her second event where she is heading for Chandler Comfort from Mid Plains Community College. The duo had two qualified runs during slack on June 12 and 13 and backed them up with the fastest time they have received so far on June 14. Stopping the clock in 6.7 seconds and now are third in the overall standings with a total of 26.2 seconds on three runs.

She is in good position to be here on Saturday night for the championship finals in team roping. Unfortunately, the only opportunity she has to earn points in breakaway roping came Wednesday after two no-times in preliminary rounds.

Third-round competition continues at the second performance on Thursday night, June 15 beginning at 7 p.m.

The following are current leaders from the 69th annual College National Finals Rodeo, June 14, 2017, courtesy of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. Complete results are available at http://www.collegerodeo.com.

Bareback Riding: (third-round leaders) 1, Lane McGehee, Sam Houston State University, 81 points. 2, Paden Hurst, Wharton County Junior College, 76.5. 3, Tristan Hansen, University of Montana – Western,74.5. 4, Jim Bob Ellsworth, South Dakota State University, 74. 5, Colton Delgado, Fort Scott Community College, 70. 6, Cache Hill, University of Great Falls, 69.5. (total on three) 1, Lane McGehee, Sam Houston State University, 234.5 points. 2, Tristan Hansen, University of Montana – Western, 222.5. 3, Cache Hill, University of Great Falls, 216. 4, Paden Hurst, Wharton County Junior College, 215.5. 5, Will Martin, Panhandle State University, 213.5. 6, (tie) Braxten Nielson, Weber State University, and Hunter Carlson, Sheridan College, 208.

Breakaway Roping: (third-round leaders) 1, Samantha Jorgenson, Black Hills State University, 1.9 seconds. 2, Hayley Dalton-Estes, Cochise College, 2.4. 3, Valerie James, Treasure Valley Community College, 2.6 seconds. 4, (tie) Brandi Epps, Southeastern Oklahoma State University and Dalli Bean, Treasure Valley Community College, 2.7. 6, Loni Lester, Sam Houston State University, 2.8. (total on three) 1, Loni Lester, Sam Houston State University, 8.2 seconds. 2, Teague Crane, Colorado Northwestern Community College, 9.6. 3, Kirbie Crouse, Missouri Valley College, 18.0. 4, Lakota Bird, Central Arizona College, 18.6. (on two) 5, Brandi Epps, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 5.0. 6, (tie) Ryanne Tracy, Montana State University, and Blair Bullock, University of West Alabama, 6.1.

Steer Wrestling: (third-round leaders) 1, Zach Hyatt, Western Texas College, 4.5 seconds. 2, Chet Boren, South Plains College, 4.6. 3, Denver Berry, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 4.8. 4, Cody McCleary, Walla Walla Community College, 5.5. 5, Wyatt Lindsay, New Mexico State University, 5.6. 6, Gage Greer, Laramie County Community College, 5.7. (total on three) 1, Denver Berry, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 15.9. 2, Fenton Nelsen, Missouri Valley College, 16.1. 3, Reed Kraeger, University of Nebraska – Lincoln, 18.3. 4, Wyatt Lindsay, New Mexico State University, 19.9. 5, Bubba Boots, Northwest College, 20.2. 6, Chet Boren, South Plains College, 25.2.

Team Roping: (third-round leaders) 1, Chase Onaka, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo and Brushton Minton, West Hills College, 5.9 seconds. 2, (tie) Bubba Boots and Matthew Williams, Northwest College; Samantha Jorgenson, Black Hills State University, and Chandler Comfort, Mid-Plains Community College; and Cole Frey, McNees e State University, and Reid Halbert, Texas A& M University, 6.7 each. 5, Wyatt Hayes and Tyce McLeod, New Mexico Junior College, 7.6. 6, Nicole Sweazea and Andrew Lucero, New Mexico State University, 8.1. (total on three) 1, Brushton Minton, West Hills College, and Chase Onaka, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 23.6 seconds. 2, Bubba Boots and Matthew Williams, Northwest College, 24.1. 3, Chandler Comfort, Mid-Plains Community College, and Samantha Jorgenson, Black Hills State University, 26.2. 4, Cole Frey, McNeese State University, and Reid Halbert, Texas A & M University, 29.6. 5, Landon Heryford and Tim Messner, Oregon State University, 45.2. (on two) 6, (tie) Mason Boettcher, and Ty Arnold, Sam Houston State University; and Cooper White and Riley Wakefield, Gillette College, 12.7 each.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (third-round leaders) 1, Jake Finlay, Panhandle State University, 79.5 points. 2, Brody Cress, Tarleton State University, 77. 3, Logan Cook, Panola Junior College, 76. 4, Mason Mardesich, Otero Junior College, 75.5. 5, Wyatt Hagerman, University of Wyoming, 69.5. 6, Josh Davison, New Mexico State University, 68. (total on three) 1, Logan Cook, Panola Junior College, 210.5. (on two) 2, (tie) Jake Finley, Panhandle State University, and Brody Cress, Tarleton State University, 153.5 each.4, Jalen Joaquin, Cochise College, 145. (tie) Will Centoni, Cuesta College, Tanner Butner, University of Montana – Western, and Wyatt Hageman, University of Wymoning, 140.5 each.

Goat Tying: (third-round leaders) 1, Katie Rice, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 6.2 seconds. 2, Rickie Engesser, Gillette College, 6.3. 3, (tie) Breanna Ellis, Missouri Valley College, and Tess Turk, University of Montana – Western, 6.4 each. 5, (tie) Makayla Boots, Idaho State University, and Tearnee Nelson, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, 6.5 each. (total on three) 1, (tie) Makayla Boots, Idaho State University, and Katie Rice, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, and Rickie Engesser, Gillette College, 19.4 seconds each.. 4, Tawny Barry, Eastern New Mexico University, 19.7. 5, Amelia Anderson, University of Wyoming, 19.8. 6, Carlee Johnston, Black Hills State University, 20.0.

Tie Down Roping: (third-round leaders) 1, Reid Zapalac, Tarleton State University, 8.0 seconds. 2, Nolan K. Sybrant, Hastings College, 8.6. 3, Colton Farquer, Cal Poly State University, 9.0. 4, Bryce Bott, Casper College, 9.2. 5, Dillon Sherrick, Oklahoma State University, 9.8. 6. Preston C. Pederson, Blue Mountain Community College, 10.0. (total on three) 1, Reid Zapalac, Tarleton State University, 27.9. 2, Marcus Theriot, East Mississippi Community College, 29.2. 3, Colton Farquer, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 29.8. 4, Cooper Mathews, Hill College, 30.7. 5, (tie) Bryce Bott, Casper College, and Riley Wakefield, Gillette College, 37.4.

Barrel Racing: (third-round leaders) 1, Loni Lester, Sam Houston State University, 13.98 seconds. 2, Lake Mehalic, Colorado State University, 14.27. 4, Kailee Webb, University of Wyoming, 14.36. 4, Kelsi Haller, Lake Land College, 14.47. 5, Hailey Kinsel, Texas A&M University, 14.489. 6, Danyelle Williams, Blue Mountain Community College, 14.50. (total on three) 1, Kailee Webb, University of Wyoming, 43.50 seconds. 2, Danyelle Williams, Blue Mountain Community College, 43.81. 3, Hailey Kinsel, Texas A&M University, 43.83. 4, Abby Searcy, University of Arkansas – Monticello, 43.93. 5, Kelsi Haller, Lake Land College, 44.05. 6, Lake Mehalic, Colorado State University, 44.06.

Bull Riding: (third round one ride) 1, Kolton White, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 75 points. (total on two) 1, Ruger Piva, University of Montana Western, 157. 2, Cody Ballard, Panhandle State University, 154. 3, Kolton White, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 151.5. (on one) 4, (tie) Dakota Rice, Chadron State College, and Blue Wilcox, Mesalands Community College, 75.5. 6, Jake Davis, Northwest College, 73.

Men's All-Around: 1, Bubba Boots, Northwest College, 190 points. 2, Marcus Theriot, East Mississippi Community College, 165. 3, Wyatt Miller, Fort Scott Community College, 70. 4, BoDell Jessen, Odessa College, 65.

Women's All-Around: 1, KL Spratt, Sam Houston State University, 140 points. 2, Kirbie Crouse, Missouri Valley College, 125. 3, Loni Lester, Sam Houston State University, 95. 4, Lakota Bird, Central Arizona College, 70.

Men's Team: 1, Panhandle State University, 460 points. 2, University of Montana – Western, 325. 3, Northwest College, 280. 4, Sam Houston State University, 275.

Women's Team: 1, Sam Houston State University, 295 points. 2, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 280. 3, Treasure Valley Community College, 195. 4, (tie) University of Tennessee – Martin, and University of Wyoming, 175.