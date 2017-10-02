Fried Corn Mush | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

2 3/4 c. water

1 c. corn meal

2 tbsp. flour

1 c. cold water

1 tsp. salt

Heat the 2 3/4 c. water in a saucepan to boiling.

Combine the corn meal, flour, cold water and salt and stir well.

Add to boiling water in pan, stirring constantly until thickened.

Cover and continue cooking over low heat for 15 minutes.

Pour into greased loaf pans and chill.

Cut mush into slices about a quarter-inch thick.

Fry in hot oil until crisp and lightly browned on both sides.