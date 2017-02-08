From Our Lands to Your Hands family farm event on Feb. 22 in Longmont, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

LONGMONT, Colo. — Boulder County Parks & Open Space, along with the Natural Resource Conservation Service, Boulder Valley and Longmont Conservation Districts, Colorado State University Extension Boulder County, and Farm Service Agency will host “From Our Lands to Your Hands, Family Hands-on Farm Exhibit” at the Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont, Colo., on Feb. 22.

This event is a hands-on opportunity for people to become better connected with local farmers and ranchers who produce food and ingredients for many products we use daily, and learn how those farmers conserve the land for future generations.

Local farmers, ranchers and other experts in the agriculture industry will share their passion and knowledge of where our food comes from and how it is grown. Food will be available.

For more information about this event, please visit the From Our Lands to Your Hands Facebook Event Page or contact Vanessa McCracken, at (303) 678-6181 or vmccracken@bouldercounty.org.