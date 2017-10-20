Frozen Pickles | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

2 quarts sliced cucumbers and onions

2 tbsp. table salt

3 c. white sugar

1 c. dark vinegar

Soak cucumbers and onions in table salt for 2 hours in small amount of water.

Drain but do not wash.

Heat sugar and vinegar.

Pour over pickles and stir well.

Pour in containers and freeze.

When thawed, the pickles will be crisp.